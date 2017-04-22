Springfield Armory celebrates national park week with live animals

Some of the animals from the Forest Park Zoo took a trip to the Springfield Armory on Saturday in honor of National Park Week.

Families got the chance to meet several wild animals from skunks, porcupines, to turtles.

Children at the event not only interacted with the animals, but also learned more about each animals’ habitats, behavior and diets.

“This really entices families to come in here and see what we have to offer. We’re not just about firearms, we are a part of the National Park Service which has to do with nature too,” said Park Ranger Susan Ashman.

The Springfield Armory is the nation’s first armory that was established by George Washington.

