Partly cloudy and cooler tonight. Sunshine returns tomorrow

While we did manage to see a little brightening of the sky in some locations this afternoon the clouds really held tough. Tomorrow looks like the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and mild temperatures



Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we head into the evening but some clearing begins to take place tonight as drier air works in thanks to a ridge of high pressure building in from the west. Lows tonight drop back into the upper 30s. It will be another cool start tomorrow morning so you will need a jacket as you head out in the morning.

A coastal system approaches for Sunday, but should stay far enough to the south southern New England won't feel any effects from it. High pressure will allow temperatures to rise to the mid to upper 60s Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies.



Monday looks mild as well, though there will be some clouds building in. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday with some scattered showers.

