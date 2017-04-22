Event in Deerfield honors patriot's day

Many traveled back in time on Saturday to honor Patriot’s Day in Deerfield.

Organizers hosted the ‘Revolutionary Muster’ in order to bring what life was like in early America.

The event offered a wide range of activities for all ages, ranging from crafts, music, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

“We do this to honor the ancestors. It’s about making sure that people today understand the sacrifices that those who came before [us] made so that we can have our freedoms,” said Dave Loda of the Associated Light Horse.

