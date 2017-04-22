Westfield community provides support for refugee family fire victims

Three refugee families that lost their home to a fire early Friday morning are receiving overwhelming support from members of the Westfield community.

Although the families are in temporary housing while they work to get back on their feet, they are still in need of all the help they can get to rebuild their lives in western Mass.



Samantha Lloyd is a student from Westfield State University. She happens to live down the street from those families and knew she wanted to do everything she could to help.

"Personally, I don't know them. There's eight kids, and it amazes me that I've lived next door to them for so long. It takes tragedy like this to get to know your neighbors," said Lloyd.

The three families came to western Massachusetts from Syria and Iraq two years ago.



Ascentria Care Alliance in Westfield and Jewish Family Services in Springfield helped them resettle.

Both organizations are stepping in to offer their assistance again.

They came to the United States looking for a bright future for their children and then they did very well in a short time.

But now they're starting from zero again and they can use all the help possible that the communities are the services provided.

"It's nice to see that people are willing to help. I've received bags of clothing," Lloyd noted.

While this has certainly been a difficult time for these families, the community is ready to help in whatever way they can.

Organizers said they have been overwhelmed with the amount of donations. They are directing those looking to help are asked to contact the Western Massachusetts Red Cross.

