Police shootout in West Springfield under investigation, arrest made

A shootout outside of an apartment complex on Colony Road in West Springfield is being actively investigated and we've learned that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

According to the Associated Press, before the shootout occurred a male suspect refused to pull over for an officer and rammed his vehicle into a police cruiser and fired gunshots before fleeing.

The shootout occurred between police and the same man about an hour later outside of the apartment complex.

According to our crew who went to the active scene around 2:30 a.m., there were multiple markers on the ground as police conducted their investigation.

State Police at the Springfield Barracks also told us that one person was taken into custody and taken to the hospital. No word yet on their condition.

Western Mass News has been told no officers were seriously injured.

We spoke with one eyewitness about the incident. They wished not to be identified.

"I got to the window to see what was going on, and I saw that they had the bridge blocked off, there was probably a dozen cop cars racing up and down the road, lights everywhere," explained the man.

State Police are assisting West Springfield Police with this investigation.

As of 9 a.m. authorities remained on scene. Our crew also saw K-9 units searching the rest of the apartment complex buildings in the area.There is police tape surrounding the apartment complex entryway.

Area streets are open minus a portion of Colony Rd.

There are still many questions to be answered on this shooting as it is an ongoing and developing investigation.

Western Mass News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

