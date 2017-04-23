A sunny and mild day to close out the weekend

A much better day on tap to close out the weekend with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. The mild and dry weather will continue into tomorrow before a storm system brings rain and cooler temperatures to the region on Tuesday.



It is a cool start with temperatures in the 30s and 40s but thanks to high pressure building in from the west we will see sunny skies this afternoon. With that sunshine temperatures should rise into the mid to upper 60s. Unfortunately for those of us who suffer from allergies the pollen count remains highs again today with birch, poplar and ash the most observed allergens.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Thanks to clear skies and light winds it will be another cool night with lows dropping back into the middle and upper 30s. Another mostly sunny day is headed our way tomorrow and it will remain mild. Highs top out in the middle to upper 60s.

A area of low pressure will approach from the south on Tuesday and bring rain to the region. The rain could be heavy at times Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. It will also be much cooler on Tuesday with highs only topping out in the lower and middle 50s. The threat for showers could linger into Wednesday before we dry out by Thursday. Temperatures will also begin to warm back up. We go from highs in the lower to middle 60s on Wednesday to the lower to middle 70s on Thursday.

