Funeral for Aaron Hernandez set to take place Monday

Family and friends of Aaron Hernandez will be saying their final farewells at his funeral set to take place Monday in Connecticut.

The former New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, was found dead Wednesday morning in his cell.

He was serving out his life sentence at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley and his death has since been ruled a suicide.

Just 5 days beforehand Hernandez had been found not guilty of a 2012 double homicide in Boston.

He leaves behind his fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins and their four-year-old daughter.

His lawyer, Jose Baez has vowed to complete his own investigation into the death of the former football star.

Hernandez funeral which is not open to the public, but is by private invitation only, will be held at the O'Brien Funeral Home in Bristol, CT Monday from 1 - 3 p.m.

His burial will also be private.

The body of Aaron Hernandez arrived at the funeral home early Saturday afternoon under close police watch.

The case of the former Patriots star has been widely followed. At the time he took his life he was in the appeals process on his murder conviction of Odin Llyod.

His family is planning on suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for negligence connected to his death.

A judge has ruled to preserve any evidence connected to the suicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.