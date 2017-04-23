Volunteers clean up trash along the Westfield River

Many did their part to help Mother Nature this Earth Day weekend by cleaning up some litter along the Westfield River.

On Sunday, residents from all over western Mass. volunteered their time to gather trash and lend a helping hand to the Westfield River Water Association.

Every Earth Day weekend, organizers hold the clean up day where volunteers pick up trash along the River Road bike path.

"I clean this street and come back tomorrow and it's all trash again. That's sad," said Westfield resident John Coughlin.

Volunteers removed a variety of items such as bottle caps, styrofoam and glass.

"We've found some bottles. I saw some people who had tires," said Mark Damon of the Westfield River Association.

Students from Agawam High School gave their time to help out as well.

"It makes me feel good. I think personally I'm making a difference," said Dominique Counos.

But there's still plenty of work to be done, according to John Coughlin.

"Ultimately the Westfield River goes into the Connecticut River, the Connecticut River goes into the ocean. We are doing a horrible job," Coughlin explained.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.