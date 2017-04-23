Fiskdale man arrested following police-involved shooting in West Springfield

More information has been released on what happened during an overnight officer involved shooting outside of an apartment complex in West Springfield.

The Hampden District Attorney spokesperson, Jim Leydon said at 1 a.m. West Springfield police began to pursue a black Lexus traveling on Memorial Drive for several motor vehicle violations.

The driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Hollins of Fiskdale, failed to stop for police and turned into a dead end at the Wentworth Apartments on Cold Spring Avenue where he was surrounded by police.

Hollins rammed his Lexus into several police cruisers. At one point he ran over an officer’s foot and injured another officer that was getting out of his vehicle, said Leydon.

Several shots were fired by police at the Lexus, but Hollins would not give up as he continued to drive through backyards where he eventually struck an apartment building.

Hollins fled from officers and hid inside a stairwell to a locked apartment basement door. He allegedly charged at officers and was shot once in the leg and twice in the shoulder by police and was transported to Baystate Medical Center.

Leydon released that authorities discovered an unknown amount of cocaine and a handgun that was registered to Hollins inside the Lexus.

Hollins is being charged with the following:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Four counts of malicious damage over $250

Attempted murder

Possession of cocaine

Driving to endanger

Failure to stop for a police officer

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of alcohol while speeding

He will be arraigned in Springfield District Court when he recovers from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police are reviewing review of the use of force by police involved in this incident.

