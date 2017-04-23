Vendors, shoppers flock to the Olde Hadley Flea Market

Many turned out to get some special deals at the Olde Hadley Flea Market on Sunday.

Bargain shoppers were able to look around and shop for a wide range of items from old collections to grocery items.

An anonymous shopper told Western Mass News that it’s the place to be, especially on a nice sunny day.

“The vendors are great. They are really friendly and there is excellent deals all over the place.”

Vendors from all over travel to Hadley for the flea market every Sunday through the spring, summer and fall.

