UMass Amherst holds 11th annual car show

Friends and families across western Mass. enjoyed the 11th annual UMass Car Show in Amherst on Sunday.

The show is hosted by the University every year where many different kinds of rides from luxury vehicles to American muscle cars are on display.

“I like the car society they are really nice. It’s not like people are rowdy and want to fight,” said Blake Warren of Southbridge.

Cars in the show were judged in a variety of competitions and there was also a raffle for those who attended.

