New Ludlow Rd. in Chicopee reopens after serious accident

A section of New Ludlow Road in Chicopee is now open following a serious motor vehicle accident, the Chicopee Police Department tells Western Mass News.

New Ludlow Road is off of the busy Memorial Drive.

Officer Mike Wilk said the crash, which closed a portion of New Ludlow Road, involved three vehicles and a tractor trailer.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered serious injuries, and three other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident was reported to police around 8:25 p.m. Drivers are being asked to seek an alternative route at this time.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident as an accident reconstruction team is on scene.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

