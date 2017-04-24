A rainy, cool day on the way

Make sure you pack the rain gear this morning. We are tracking low pressure along the Carolina coast that will slide north, bringing a swath of rain to southern New England for much of the day. Winds will increase out of the northeast, which will keep the day cool and raw with highs in the lower 50s. Rain will be off and on this morning then become a bit steadier and more intense later today. Rain will continue into the overnight as well.

Rain totals will be on the lower side today with about 1/4" by this evening. The heaviest rain will fall later today into tonight. Minor street and poor drainage area flooding is possible tonight into tomorrow morning from heavy downpours, but widespread flooding is not expected. Most of the heavier showers will diminish early tomorrow but a few showers, drizzle and fog will linger into tomorrow night. Rain totals will come in between 1-1.5". So a good soaking! Clouds will give way to some sunshine Thursday afternoon with a warmer afternoon expected.

Unseasonably warm temps return for the end of the week, lasting through the weekend ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers or a thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon, then Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures over the weekend will be near 80 ahead of a cold front. It will become a bit muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies as well. A cold front will move through the area on Monday with a period of rain and thunder.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.