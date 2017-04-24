Woman killed in crash in Ludlow over the weekend identified

The woman who died in a crash in Ludlow over the weekend has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney's Office.

She was 23-year-old, Jessica Godek from South Hadley.

Godek was transported from the crash scene to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where she was pronounced dead.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene on West Street in Ludlow at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle she was driving was a white 2015 Chevy Cruze and it struck a tree.

A State Police accident reconstruction team was called in as well a State Police CPAC unit (criminal) and a K-9 Officer from Palmer.

"Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni extends his sympathies to Jessica’s family and friends during this difficult time," explained representative, Jim Leydon.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ludlow Police Department, State Police, and the DA's Office.

