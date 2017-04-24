House fire in Springfield deemed to be arson, arrest made

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating a fire at a home on Wachusett Street that was intentionally set and an arrest has been made.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, reports firefighters were called to the scene just after 4:30 a.m.

This was for 21 Wachusett St.

When crews arrived they found flames on the outside of the one story Cape style home. Firefighters were able to knock those flames down quickly.

However, Leger says, "This fire was set in multiple locations and determined to be an intentionally set arson fire..."

A fence and a vehicle at the home were damaged in the fire. The cost of that damage is estimated to be about $25,000.

"There was also some minor siding damage to number 27 Wachusett from heat exposure under 5k damage," explained Leger.

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

The identity of the suspect arrested in connection with this arson case, was not immediately released.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police for more information. When those details become available we'll provide an update.

