Neighbors speak out after thief steals bikes from Palmer family

A Palmer family is on the lookout for their son's Kawasaki dirt bike. It was stolen out of their backyard shed last Monday, and neighbors say the incident was especially alarming.

It was a typical Monday night on Memory Lane in Palmer last week...Doors were shut and locked, lights were off, as kids enjoyed the start of April vacation.

But it soon became a nightmare though for the Labonte family. Their son Andrew's dirt bike, stolen out of a locked shed deep in the backyard.

Next door neighbor Deanna Messier told Western Mass News there are cameras on her house, but when they played back the footage, all they could see was the Labonte's outdoor light going on and off.

"They flicked once, and then shut back off, and then at about 11:36 they started turning on again, and that went for a half an hour straight," explained Messier.

A photo taken by the family shows their pad lock on the shed broken open. Messier's sheds had damage too, as if they were pried open, just enough to see what was inside. All Messier had were sleds. But the thought of this happening in her yard, all while she was asleep, is extremely unsettling.

"This is one of my daughter's best friends, and he is out here all the time and they are playing, and to know that somebody went into our yards and did this. That is not okay, and we will find out who did this," said Messier.

Even worse for her neighbor's son, he paid for that bike himself. Nearly one thousand dollars of his hard earned cash. The family filed a police report and the search is on for his green Kawasaki KLX 125, and his black mountain bike with red rims, which was also taken. The incident has gained attention from more neighbors, who say these types of things just don't happen on this street.

"To be honest with you, and I probably shouldn't say this, I never lock my doors. I do now," explained Donna Dimascola, neighbor.

Western Mass News reached out to Flamingo Motorsports to hear what they suggest when it comes to keeping your bikes and ATV's safe. They said the family had the right idea keeping it locked, but suggests either bolting it down, or keeping it in a basement or garage that has an alarm. But when it comes to thieves, there is not much more than that you can do.

"Lock your doors, lock your sheds, put all your things inside, because somebody else wants your stuff for free," added Donna.

Palmer Police are keeping a close eye on the neighborhood but encourage anyone with information about the bikes to reach out. Their number is 413-283-8792.

