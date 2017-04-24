Students name Springfield Fire Department's newest fire truck

The newest addition to the fleet of fire trucks at the Springfield Fire Department has a name.?

The Springfield Fire Department unveiled the latest addition to its fleet earlier today at the Homer Street School, and students got in on naming it.

Ladder one, engine two, typical names for a fire truck. But not anymore….meet 'Hawkeye.'

"It's a great interaction between the fire department and the community," said Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

The Springfield Fire Department, in coordination with the city and the public school system, introduced the new vehicle to its big red fleet.

"When they see this fire apparatus they'll know that they had an impact. Not only that, building awareness of what the fire department offers in the community," explained Homer Elementary principal, Catherine Roberts.

And fifth grade students at the Homer Street School in Springfield were given the chance to name it.

"Hawkeye will be in service shortly, protecting mason square neighborhood and homer street school,” noted the Conant.

The truck is fresh off the lot and fully loaded with the most up to date equipment and technology, helping firefighters get the job done more efficiently.

"It does provide a little more comfort than the older trucks," added Conant.

The new truck cost nearly $700,000 and firefighters say it's a major improvement over their old truck.

"We lowered the hose bed, we've got a smaller hose on there. A new outlet in the front. Every time we get a new truck we tweak it a little bit and add new features to it. It's also got back up cameras on it," Conant told us.

The Springfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News that Hawkeye gets water on the flames faster.

"We get a little more computerized. Its digital readouts as opposed to reading the tachometers on there. So little upgrades like that. The cameras are a big help for firefighters backing up," noted Conant.

Which is making the firefighters lives easier, something Homer School principal, Catherine Roberts thinks was the most rewarding part.

"The kids just embraced it as they have done with all community service projects this year and participated fully and we're excited about it!" explained Roberts.

