Defibrillator access in the forefront after MA boy takes line drive to the chest

A day on the mound takes a devastating twist. A Massachusetts boy took a line drive to his chest causing his heart to stop. He's now in critical condition.

Western Mass News takes a look at how a critical piece of equipment saved this young boy’s life.

"It's extremely sad...My heart goes out to the family as they pray for his survival," said Susan Canning with KEVS Foundation

The 9-year-old boy was in Charlestown Sunday when he was hit by the baseball.

"CPR was done. A defibrillator was used. Paramedics also arrived at the scene, employed some advanced life support measures: Breathing tube, medications and such," explained Dep. Supt. Ed Hassan, Boston EMS.

It was a freak accident that sent the boy into cardiac arrest. He is now listed in critical condition as he continues to fight toward recovery.

The unsettling tragedy has brought the importance of AED devices into focus.

"They need to be everywhere...absolutely everywhere," Canning told us.

Susan Canning, Director of the KEVS Foundation, works to prevent sudden cardiac arrest in children and young adults.

Part of that mission is to increase access to AED devices.

In this case, the young boy needed to wait for paramedics to receive that lifesaving care.

"The more that we can have awareness heightened, have our athletic fields in every town and city be prepared," Canning explained.

A new bill, that if passed, will require schools to have defibrillators at schools by 2018.

It's a simple step that could save a life.

"If we know folks that are trained, coaches trained and ball fields with automatic defibrillators success will come of that," added Canning.

And while this young boy narrowly escaped death he serves as a reminder to all about the importance of having AED devices readily available.

"This is a successful out-of-hospital resuscitation from cardiac arrest here. A life was saved here today," added Hassan.

