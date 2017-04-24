Man killed in Route 9 accident in Windsor/Cummington identified

State Police have identified the man killed in the crash Monday afternoon at the Windsor/Cummington line. Another passenger and a female toddler were also seriously injured in the accident.

31-year-old, Daron Reynolds, from Chesire has been identified as the victim in this fatal crash. He was a passenger in the 2013 Toyota Camry that was hit by a 2000 Acura 32TL.

Emergency personnel were called to a head-on collision on Rt. 9 near the Cummington/Windsor line Monday around 1:45 p.m..

Reynolds died as a result of the impact.

State Police have determined that the Acura crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the Toyota Camry.

The driver of that vehicle only described as a 23-year-old man, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center and then to Baystate in Springfield with "serious injuries."

The female toddler and other passenger in the Camry were also sent to Berkshire Medical Center then to Baystate in Springfield as well for treatment of their injuries.

Cummington Police had to close down Rt. 9 at the Cummington/Windsor town line to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

