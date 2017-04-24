Traffic backup on I-90 in Westfield after tractor trailer gets stuck at Exit 3 ramp

A tractor trailer that got stuck on curbing at the Exit 3 ramp on I-90 Monday afternoon has been towed, but traffic remains backed up as a result.

This according to Trooper Nunez at the Westfield State Police Barracks.

Nunez told Western Mass News they first got the call at about 3:15 p.m.

"Apparently the hood of the truck flew up. He pulled off to correct it and sunk into the grass, the tractor part, with the trailer portion of the unit still on the roadway," explained Nunez.

State Police report the tractor trailer has been removed by Interstate Towing, leaving behind a backup of traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.