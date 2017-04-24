Family speaks out following fire that left 13 refugees displaced

An outpouring of support in the Westfield community after three refugee families were displaced in a fire.

“It was scary,” said Hadi Al Nassar, a young boy who lived in the Mechanic street home. The fire started in the early morning hours on Friday. Thirteen people in total were left homeless.

“I don’t know if they can fix it again,” said Muhammad Sousan, Al Nassar’s uncle. The three families immigrated to America from Syria and Iraq two years ago.

The families are now staying in a nearby hotel. As they rebuild their lives, they will have to start from scratch. But many people are coming together to assist.

The Social Work Association from Westfield State University is collecting donations of clothes and household essentials.

“This was really important especially because it happened in our own community,” said Kaleala Shaw, a junior at Westfield State University.

If you would like to make a donation, you can email kshaw2508@westfield.ma.edu. The Red Cross is also accepting donations.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.