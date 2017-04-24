Court hearing to pursue wrongful death lawsuit against Hernandez delayed

As Aaron Hernandez's family and friends said their final goodbye, the family of Hernandez's victim, Odin Lloyd continue to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against the former NFL star.

However, today’s hearing, scheduled weeks before Hernandez took his own life was delayed in court.

This came as Hernadez’s family won their own victory in a separate case.

Before Hernandez took his life using a bed sheet at the correctional center in Shirley, he wrote three handwritten notes.

Those notes were released to the family just hours before Aaron Hernandez was laid to rest in his hometown of Bristol, Connecticut.

Hernandez’s fiancé and the mother of his 4 year old daughter, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez filed a motion in court on Monday to release these letters after the district attorney refused to release them.

The attorney representing the family said that these notes will provide closure to the family as they grieve.

The release of those notes came on the same day that the family of Odin Lloyd, the man Hernandez was convicted of murdering, was asking the NFL team to voluntarily pay damages potentially worth millions of dollars as part of a wrongful death lawsuit.

Today’s court date was set weeks before Hernandez took his own life and years after Hernandez was convicted of killing Odin Llyod.

Hernandez had appealed the case, but in the wake of his death, Hernandez’s attorneys can seek to void his conviction in Lloyd's death under a state law that translates from Latin ‘quite literally from the beginning.’

There is no word on when the case will be brought back into court.

