Traffic backup on I-90 eastbound in the Ludlow/Palmer area

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

If you're heading home and need to use the Pike, heads up!  Construction in the Palmer/Ludlow area has led to a backup of traffic.

This is on I-90 eastbound.

A driver in the area who reached out to us, noticed the backup of traffic at about 4:30 p.m.

State Police report that construction crews have left for the day, but a "residual" backup of traffic remains.

