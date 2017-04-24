Traffic backup on I-90 eastbound in the Ludlow/Palmer area

If you're heading home and need to use the Pike, heads up! Construction in the Palmer/Ludlow area has led to a backup of traffic.
This is on I-90 eastbound.
A driver in the area who reached out to us, noticed the backup of traffic at about 4:30 p.m.
State Police report that construction crews have left for the day, but a "residual" backup of traffic remains.
For a look at our traffic map click here!
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.