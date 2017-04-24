Spreading autism awareness through a love of meteorology

The First Warning Weather team may soon be making room for one more. Meet Simon Heffelfinger - A budding meteorologist who spends his time keeping an eye on the skies and tracking the radar.

Simon's mother, Courtney says "we don't see it as a disability, it just makes Simon special, and who he is, and unique."

Simon also happens to have autism. But that doesn't stop him from trying new things like delivering the weather or learning how to be a television director.

According to the advocacy organization -- Autism Speaks -- one in forty five children has been diagnosed with autism. But Simon is not a statistic; He's a one-of-a-kind weather buff.

"He has always loved weather. He has an entire library collection of books about weather." said his mother.

And Simon was certainly in his element -- as he makes his way through the Western Mass News studio. Being a child with autism isn't always easy but saying a quick hello could certainly brighten someone's day.

Simon's mother said, "have an open mind, if you see a kid and they're not communicating...Try to communicate. Because they may not look at you, but it doesn't mean they don't want to hear from you."

For more information on autism awareness, visit Autism Speaks.



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.