Police ask hunters to keep an eye out for Jo Ringer investigation clues

Today was opening day for spring turkey hunting season and police are asking hunters to keep their eye out for anything that could help them find missing Clarksburg woman Jo Ringer.

On Friday the investigation into Jo Ringer’s disappearance was ruled a homicide investigation and turkey hunters were asked to be alert.

“And I ask hunters, a group that is typically quite alert, to be especially observant as they walk through the woods,” said Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless.

Hunting is a sport enjoyed by many in western Mass., and a key skill for any hunter is to be observant, constantly aware of their surroundings for both safety and sport.

“You have to keep your eyes alert to find one and the guys who are coming are pretty observant,” said game check-in station manager, John Martelli.

John Martelli has been in charge of this Easthampton check in station for the last seven years and he said the hunters coming in have been telling stories of their hunt. No mention of Jo Ringer.

The missing Clarksberg woman whose car was found in Easthampton has been missing since March 2.

“Most of the guys I've just been talking about their turkeys, where they got it, how they got it-- do usual hunting stories.”

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s office told Western Mass News that Ringer's husband Chad Reidy is the sole suspect in the case.

He was found dead in his home April 7. Ringer has not been found.

Turkey hunters spend a lot of time in the woods, even in the days before the hunt officially began, covering a lot of the western Mass. woods.

“I spent a lot of time scouting with my buddy last week,” said Daniel Anderson.

Hunters like Daniel Anderson scout out the area before the hunt, and today, the opening day of the season, they’re out at the crack of dawn, staying out for hours.

Always with their eyes peeled.

Looking for turkey, but this year something more.

“I was paying attention to anything that I find in the woods. Just looking for something,” said Anderson.

Anderson and Martelli didn’t know that police are asking for the hunting community's help.

They had heard the story of the missing woman and her connection to Easthampton.

They now hope to pass it along to their friends who plan on hunting from now on to try and help bring closure to Jo Ringer's family.

“So I'm definitely going to pass it along to anyone I know.”

Turkey season is 4 weeks long and hunters can go for several days during the season. The DA’s office told Western Mass News today that there is no update in this investigation.

