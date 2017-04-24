78-year-old woman died after being hit by a pickup truck in Sheffield

Sheffield Police and Mass. State Police's Accident Reconstruction Team responded to Route 7 in Sheffield tonight for a fatal pedestrian accident.

Police tell us that 78-year-old Gillian Seidl was struck by a pickup truck while walking across a crosswalk at around 6:20 p.m.

Seidl was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, however the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

