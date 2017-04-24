MGM Springfield Casino committee discussed possible road work

View from State St. and MGM Way (Image provided by MGM Springfield)

There are many changes that need to be made in and around the MGM Springfield casino site before it opens next year.

The city's casino oversight committee met tonight to discuss some potential road work and improvements.

One of the biggest changes would be to widen Union Street and make another traffic lane from Main Street to help the flow of traffic.

Another change would be widening the Bliss Street public right of way by fifteen feet to make room for more cars.

"Generally we’re working on some of our road work improvements. This is some of the streets around the site. We have a traffic consultant there. No big surprises, just bringing the plan to life," said MGM President Mike Mathis.

Committee members said that they understand if we’re approved, the changes would cause a lot of delays around the area.

