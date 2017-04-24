Sen. Lesser speaks on how Trump agenda will affect western Mass.

President Trump’s first 100 days in office are coming to an end with mixed reviews.

One of the people fighting for Massachusetts in the State Senate is Eric Lesser, from Longmeadow.

Tonight, he held a forum in Longmeadow to talk to people about how he believes Trump's agenda will affect Massachusetts and western Massachusetts.

There is no doubt this past election has been interesting.

Senator Eric Lesser said that no matter your party, now that Donald Trump is president, we need to begin moving forward, and there are many important issues he will continue to fight for in the Massachusetts senate, such as healthcare and infrastructure.

Many said that they felt compelled to take action and stand up for what they believe.

As President Donald Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office, democrats and republicans gathered in Longmeadow for a forum hosted by Rise Up Western Mass. A grassroots group based in the region.

State Senator Eric Lesser joined the conversation by saying it’s important people know how Trump's policies will affect people in Western Mass.

"I’ve been very concerned frankly with what we've seen. I don't think we’ve ever seen a president quite like this."

Lesser said that one of the biggest concerns he's heard is the fight for healthcare down in Washington.

"We would have been losing a billion dollars a year in Massachusetts if that plan had gone through, so I think you saw a united front to stop those healthcare changes."

But Lesser said that he would like to see Trump add more jobs in his next 100 days.

"We haven't seen a single middle class job created in particular manufacturing. We're a great manufacturing center here in western Mass."

People said that being able to talk to a senator helps them get a better understanding of the way the next four years will go.

Senator Lesser also urged anyone who is looking to get involved to think about running for office.

He said that is the best way to create any change.

