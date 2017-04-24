Springfield Police investigate armed robberies at a gas station and ATM

Springfield Police are currently investigating two armed robberies that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. tonight.

The first reported one took place on Boston Road at a Sunoco gas station.

A suspect wearing a mask brandished a black handgun and demanded money.

No one was injured and police are still searching for the suspect.

The second one occurred on Allen and Cooley St. outside of an ATM.

Police say a Hispanic man brandished a black handgun and robbed the victim.

No one was hurt in this incident either and police have yet to make an arrest.

Police are unsure if the two incidents are connected.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.