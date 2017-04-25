Public forum to focus on water concerns in Westfield on Tuesday

The Westfield City Hall will host a public forum Tuesday evening, giving concerned residents the chance to learn about current plans the city has for its drinking water.

City officials, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Air National Guard representatives are said to be attending the forum as well.

Currently, the city is building a water filtration system that, when completed, "will allow two off-line wells to be put back into service," Westfield mayor, Brian Sullivan said. Those two wells, number 7 and 8, were put offline last May after above normal levels of two organic chemicals were found. Both wells are located near the Barnes Air National Guard Base.

MA DEP officials will also explain to private well owners that are impacted by the tests exactly what the environmental agency is looking for in regards to certain contaminants in the water supply.

Sullivan is confident in the city. "The city has and will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the drinking water supply for the residents of Westfield," Sullivan said. The mayor added that the city will continue to share information with residents as it becomes available.

The forum is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. at City Hall in room 201 and is open to the public.

Western Mass News will monitor the forum and update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.