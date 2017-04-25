Lawmakers consider sugary drink tax

That next bottle of soda could cost you, if lawmakers have their way.

The bill was proposed by Middlesex Senator, Jason Lewis, and is an act to "promote healthy alternatives to sugary drinks" according to the state's website.

According to the proposal, beverages with less than 5 grams of sugar per 12 fluid ounces will not be taxed. However, beverages with 20 grams of sugar or more per 12 fluid ounces will be taxed at a rate of $0.02 per ounce. Beverages with 5 grams, or more, but less than 20 grams of sugar per 12 fluid ounces will be taxed at a rate of $0.01 per ounce.

The bill also states that these taxes will be adjusted annually by the commissioner in proportion with the Consumer Price Index and that manufacturers and wholesale distributors will add the proposed tax to the retail price of drinks that fit the bill.

There are exemptions to the the tax, however. Certain fruit and vegetable juices with 100 percent natural ingredients are exempt, as are beverages with that are sweetened only by non-caloric sweeteners.

Bill S.1562 can be viewed in its entirety by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.