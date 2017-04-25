One arrested, two more suspects on the loose after attempted vehicle break-in

A juvenile was arrested Tuesday morning after Wilbraham police were called to reports of an attempted vehicle break-in.

At least two more suspects remain on the loose, Wilbraham police confirmed.

Sgt. Paradis of the Wiilbraham Police Department told Western Mass News that officers responded to Linwood Dr. around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found three suspects breaking in to a car.

Paradis said that the officers told the suspects to "remain still" but, only one did. The other two fled on foot.

Wilbraham police requested other units to aid in the search including the Palmer Police Department for a K9 to assist.

Sgt. Paradis said that no one was injured during the incident.

It was unclear if any items were stolen.

The juvenile arrested will appear court Tuesday at the Springfield Juvenile Courthouse to face charges of breaking and entering.

