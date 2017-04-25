5 people displaced following house fire on Melville St. in Springfield

Springfield firefighters were called to a Melville Street home for a fire in a first floor bedroom this morning.

The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News they did send officers to Melville St. as well.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m.

This was for a multi-family home at 88-90 Melville St.

By 11:20 a.m. Tuesday it appeared firefighters had the scene under control according to our Western Mass News crew.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Fire Commissioner, has confirmed that 5 people were displaced because of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them.

"One firefighter was taken to Baystate with a laceration," he noted adding, "One family cat perished in the fire..."

The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damages.

No word yet what caused it to start.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating.

