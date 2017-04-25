Ludlow student's lawyer asks judge to drop animal cruelty charge

A Ludlow High School student charged with Animal Cruelty returned to Palmer District Court today to make a special request of the judge.

Western Mass News was in the courtroom as proceedings occurred.

18-year-old Anthony Trikas was charged with Animal Cruelty after police say the teen tortured the animal eventually killing it and then dissected the mouse he bought from Petco. His lawyer asked the judge today that the charges be dropped.

Trikas’s attorney told the judge he is a good student, and is enrolled in AP Anatomy. He has not been allowed back to Ludlow High while he is facing these Animal Cruelty charges.

"He has been kicked out of school. He is not going to be readmitted as long as this case is pending," explained his lawyer, Roy Anderson.

Trikas has been accepted to a four year college and his plan is to attend college after graduation. According to police reports Trikas and a 17-year-old female purchased the mouse at Petco and then killed it before dissecting it. According to Roy Anderson, Trikas’ lawyer—his intention was not to harm the mouse.

"The dissection was not done for purposes of animal cruelty and taking some sadistic pleasure in causing the animal pain. The mouse was dead when this happened. Social media has somehow run this thing full gauntlet," Anderson noted.

The photo of the dissection went around social media very quickly and police say students at Ludlow High School were so upset they couldn't continue their day. Anderson says that a felony charge is too much for this incident and asked for the case to be dropped.

"It got circulated and here we are. I would like the court to consider the full facts for this case a felony charge is inappropriate," explained Anderson.

The state attorney agreed with Anderson, and said that he was willing to look into other options to resolving the case.

"The commonwealth would like to resolve this case short of anything effecting his future," the state attorney said in court.

The judge said if he has the discretion to drop the charges against Anthony Trikas he would consider using it but he needed time to review the statute before making a decision.

If the judge does not decide to drop the charges Trikas, he will appear back in court May 2nd to be officially be arraigned.

