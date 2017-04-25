Western Mass. reacts to the proposed tax on sugary drinks

For you soda lovers, get ready to pay a lot more for your favorite drink if a bill in Massachusetts legislature passes.

The proposal is drawing reaction on both sides.

The bill on Beacon Hill would add a new tax on soda and other sugary drinks. If passed, Massachusetts would tax beverages on their sugar content.

Under the proposed legislation drinks with more than five grams of sugar like soda for example, would be taxed at a rate of one cent per ounce.

For drinks with more than 20 grams of sugar the rate would double.

So by way of example, a 20-ounce bottle of soda would have a 40-cent tax.

Studies show that too much sugar is bad for you.

According to a 2010 study the risk of developing diabetes is 26% higher for people who have one or more sugary drinks each day.

Proponents of the bill and some people Western Mass News spoke with say it would go a long way to improving children's health.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's a good idea, because it stops some of the kids from drinking so much soda and getting obese, it's not necessary so I think it's a good idea," Richard Gadecki, from Chicopee told us.

Others feel the State is going too far too fast with taxing beverages based on sugar content.

"I don't think it's fair in a sense that maybe a small tax would be sufficient," explained Michael Lacroix, of Belchertown.

The Trading Post in Chicopee sells soda among its items. The tax could impact sales.

"I think it definitely impact business a little bit but on the other side more people are trying to be health conscious drinking more water and being conscious of their weight," noted Tracy Dobosz, Manager at the Country Trading Post.

The tax would also apply to syrups and powders used to flavor water or milk.

Meanwhile, Beverages with 100% natural fruit or vegetable juice would be exempt from the tax.

The money collected would go into a fund focused on improving children's health and wellness.

The bill has been sent to committee for further study.

