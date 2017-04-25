New toy 'Fidget Spinner' popular with the younger crowd

If you have an elementary or middle schooler you likely have heard of a new toy that's huge with that crowd right now. It's called a Fidget Spinner.

Initially designed to not only be fun, but also to help people with ADHD, anxiety, autism and various other conditions.

It doesn't look like much but we have to admit it's kind of fun! Some school districts across the country say it is also kind of distracting! And have banned them from classrooms.

But we talked to one local school principal who says it actually has some benefits and he's not ready to ban it just yet.

In East Longmeadow at Birchland Park Middle School 6th grader Landon Robidoux shows us how the Fidget Spinner works.

"If you have it for a while, you can spin it on one finger so it's easier to work in class," explains Landon.

Diagnosed with ADD years ago, Landon's mom Heather tells Western Mass News the spinner helps him focus.

"So anything that can help him stay focused on one specific thing is good. So if he's in class and just by using it in his hands and take away the stress and help him focus on the work is good," noted Heather Robidoux.

Baystate child psychologist, Dr. Peter Thunfors agrees.

"For children who have ADHD being able to move and have stimulation can help their ability to focus and pay attention in school so I think something like this can be helpful," says Thunfors, Baystate Medical Center.

Landon says he's not alone.

"A lot of kids use this for like stress or like focusing or just for fun. So I use this for focus, so I spin it around in class and play with it while I'm doing my work," adds Landon.

6th grader Summar Ottoson tells Western Mass News they are everywhere!

"They are extremely popular!"

She says yes, they're fun, but says they really do relief stress.

"Kids can get frustrated so it's kind of like a stress relief toy," Summar tells us, "So that's kind of like a good things for kids who have to move around and touch stuff like me."

Birchland Park Middle School principal Tim Allen says so far, Fidget Spinners are not an issue.

"If a kids using it in the right way, it really doesn't seem at this point that it's very disruptive. That said, there's always a tipping point where you have a classroom and there's two students who are using them to stay with yah, it's one thing. If 28 are using them that's different," Allen says.

So... he plans to keep a watchful eye.

"Definitely we want to see what the real benefits are to make sure it’s not gimmicky. We don't want to cut things off just to cut things off we want to make sure that if they can help that we have them used the right way, in a way that can benefit students," Allen explains.

If you're looking for a Fidget Spinner...Good luck finding one. We're told they are sold out just about everywhere. The price? They go for about three bucks on up to a few hundred dollars.

