Easthampton community to discuss recent racist acts at high school meeting

Members of the school community in Easthampton are grappling with the most recent outburst of racial tensions at the high school.

A student was seen displaying a confederate flag in the parking lot outside the high school yesterday afternoon.

Parents and students said this is just the latest in what they call a string of racist and hateful acts at Easthampton High School.

Many of those parents and students we spoke with today, along with school officials, are getting ready for a meeting tonight where they’ll be discussing an agenda item called “EHS Concerns.”

One parent told Western Mass News this meeting was a long time coming.

“Right there, we have an American flag next to a confederate flag, and it just shows me how we have distanced ourselves so much from what our rights are.”

Onlookers snapped photographs as an Easthampton High School student displayed a confederate flag on his truck outside school Monday afternoon.

“We could see in the background when we looked at it-- there are teachers, there are staff members. There are students. And they’re not aware of it, because they’re in the comfort of their parking lot,” said Natalie Poirier.

This is one of many recent acts of what some members of the school community are calling ‘hate’ at Easthampton High School.

In recent months, parents told Western Mass News there have been dozens of incidents of racism at the school.

Natalie Poirier's daughter, senior Isabelle, told Western Mass News that this isn’t the first time something like this has happened here.

“It’s really saddening. I’ve loved my four years at this school and now to be leaving it, sort of in a mess where kids don’t feel safe is really disheartening.”

Last month, three students of color allegedly surrounded and punched a white student in the high school parking lot.

Police said the white student had sent a racial slur to an ex-girlfriend using social media.

Three suspects were arrested and one faces charges in Northampton District Court.

In a report obtained by Western Mass News, signed by more than 60 parents, similar acts of racial tension were detailed.

One student wrote:

“A student has called me an ‘N’ word to my face and told me I was going to be deported to Africa because Trump won.”

Another writing:

“I am a Jewish student here at EHS. I’ve heard people say I’m so glad Trump is like Hitler. Maybe he’ll get rid of the Mexicans like Hitler did with the Jews.’”

And another:

“One day I was approached by --- and he said to me, ‘How does it make you feel that when Trump gets in office, you’re deported?’”

There are dozens of documented incidents like these.

In a statement to Western Mass News, school superintendent Nancy Follansbee said, “Principal Burke of Easthampton High School is currently doing a thorough investigation of the flag incident. Once the investigation is complete, all appropriate actions will be taken.”

The meeting is set to take place at city hall tonight starting at 6 p.m.

We will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.

