Southampton voters to decide if town should plow private streets

Voters in Southampton will be going to the polls this Monday May 1.

Besides a contested race for selectmen on the ballot there is a question about snow removal for voters to decide.

The question would allow the town to legally remove snow and ice from private ways in the community.

And the key word here is 'legally.'

Historically the town has plowed private roads like Bissonette Circle. But that practice is illegal.

A ballot question asks voters if they want to accept the provisions of section C of Chapter 40 of the General Laws and therefore make the town practice of plowing private streets legal.

"It gives the town the option to plow or sand roads mainly if there was an emergency," Janine Domina, Southampton Town Clerk.

Town officials emphasize that passage of this question would not increase taxes nor require additional staff to perform the work.

Four private streets would be affected including Bissonette Circle, Brickyard Road Extension, Wallace Road, and Bass Cove Right of Way.

Mary Jo Cestola lives on Bissonette Circle. She says allowing to town to legally plow her street is a good idea.

"This is a community of families, we have to get out of homes to get to work every day and we pay taxes to town," says Cestola.

A yes vote would allow private roads to continue to be plowed.

A no vote will discontinue the plowing of private roads.

A yes vote would also allow the town to plow other private ways that may have been omitted because of past record keeping errors.

The polls are open this Monday May 1st from noon to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.