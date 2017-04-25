Court documents reveal how Hernandez's estate will be handled

Probate documents obtained by Western Mass News reveal how his estate will be handled going forward.

These documents tell the story of Hernandez's wealth and his subsequent fall from grace.

It has been less than a week since the disgraced NFL star took his own life, but the battle over the money is just beginning.

“There's a procedure in the probate court that will provide a series of guideposts as the state is processed,” said Attorney Thomas Kenefick.

Outside of the prison walls, Hernandez owned a 1.2 million dollar house in North Attleboro and a fairly large amount of assets to be left to his young daughter as his next of kin.

The mother of Odin Lloyd, Ursula Ward plans to sue the Hernandez estate in a civil case.

"No matter what, the jurors found him guilty, so that in my book, he's still guilty. In my book and in my family's book."

She is seeking a cut from the assets tied to the estate, but other wrongful death suits could also come from a double murder case in which Hernandez was acquitted.

But Springfield Attorney Thomas Kenefick said that there is limited time to file a claim.

“There's a period in which a creditor can make a claim from the estate that affects the claim of the ordinary distribution of the assets.

Meanwhile, there could be more money coming into the estate.

Hernandez's family has plans to sue the Commonwealth for negligence over his death.

Lawyers are looking to overturn his murder conviction under the legal principle that a conviction disappears should a defendant die before their appeals are heard.

If overturned, the Patriots may have to pay up anything that went into limbo during legal proceedings.

“There's a possibility that there's going to be quite a bit of money available because of the effect of his death during the period of time of his appeal. So that may put his daughter in the position of several millions of dollars.”

It's expected to be a long process before the Hernandez estate is settled.

The weeks and months to come will paint a better picture of just how the money matters will be settled.

