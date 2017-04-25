Family and friends of Ringer trying to bring back focus to finding her

Family and friends of missing woman Jo ringer said there are rumors going around about the search for Jo Ringer and they want to bring the focus back to finding her.

They’re also asking anyone with information about Jo’s disappearance, or her husband Chad Reidy’s involvement with it, to come forward, as police call him the "sole suspect" in this homicide investigation.

“Her name needs to not be remembered as ‘Bring Jo Home.’ It needs to be remembered as Joanne Ringer. And this is not her destiny. This is not what’s supposed to be happening,” said Ginger Plantier.

Ginger Plantier, longtime friend of missing woman Jo Ringer, has been like a mother to Jo’s daughter Savanah since before all of this began.

But over the past two months, the bond between the two has grown as they search for Jo Ringer, the 39-year-old of Clarksburg, last seen on March 2.

Ginger and Savanah said that rumors on social media are getting in the way of their goal to find Jo.

“It should be talked about. It should be shared. It should be on TV. It should be in the press. For those people out there who keep saying that Jo’s friends and family are just trying to do this for attention, you’re right, we are trying to do this for attention. We want the attention on Jo. We want her name out there.”

Ginger told Western Mass News that people have been questioning the donations made on a Gofundme account called "#justiceforjo, #supportforsavanah."

“That money is being used to further our efforts in this case. Savanah is to the point where she needs to find a lawyer to represent herself.”

On April 7, Jo Ringer’s husband, Chad Reidy, was found dead of an apparent suicide in his garage.

Family members then came forward to tell Western Mass News he was abusive toward Jo, and then last Friday, Reidy's ex-girlfriend Laura Reilly was arraigned on three counts of lying to police.

She was released on $1,500 bail but has several court dates in her future.

And now we’re learning more about Reilly.

“While my mom was missing, she was Chad’s shoulder to lean on. She was his support and he was going to her a lot, which seems kind of weird if your wife is missing. You’re going to go to your ex?” said Savanah Ringer.

Savanah told Western Mass News she’s learned more and more about the relationship Reidy had with Reilly since Reilly’s arraignment Friday.

And now Savanah and Ginger say they hope anyone with information is listening.

“If it was your family or your friend missing, and you knew people had answers, you would be searching too,” said Ginger.

But both Savanah and Ginger said that they want to bring the focus back to finding Jo, and they say they want justice.

The DA’s office told Western Mass News this is a homicide investigation with Chad Reidy as the sole suspect.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.