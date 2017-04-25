Agawam Police recover teen's dirt bike after it was stolen

Agawam Police have a suspect in custody after attempting to steal a 16-year old's dirt bike.

Police said it's one of several break-ins happening around town, and the rider is just thankful the police got there when they did.

Agawam Police were called to the Hendom drive neighborhood Monday morning for reports of a stolen dirt bike.

On their way, they found themselves behind a U-Haul truck which was on its way to help pick up the bike from the backyard.

Police said the suspects didn't get a chance.

They bolted out the doors, and after an hours long search with help from state police and K-9 units through the woods, they tracked down and arrested one of the suspects.

The bike’s owner Serg Kovtun told Western Mass News that they attempted theft rattled their family.

"My sister was actually like, crying, and then as soon as she went to bed, my mom heard the downstairs rumbling."

They were after 16-year-old Serg Kovtun's bike, a 2006 KX250F.

Kovtun said he bought it just 3 weeks ago and put $2,300 into it.

New decals, handguards and all to race at Southwick 338 this season.

Kovtun raced it once last week in the C-class and that's where police told him the suspects may have seen it.

"Him and his friends, they go to Southwick races and they scout for bikes to steal, and they follow you to where you live, and think of ways how to steal them."

That loud noise his mother heard was the sound of the suspects breaking their locked garage.

Agawam Police said there has been a serious spike in car break ins and home break ins.

Police have 6 active break-in and entering investigations right now, and hope to track down the other suspects in this break-in.

They will also continue to keep a close watch on neighborhoods like this one.

Kovtun wants to thank police for their efforts in getting the bike back, because most times, you don't get it back.

"I'm just glad that cops came really fast. It was a couple of minutes and they were here. So that's good."

Serg is encouraging his neighbors and other friends who have dirt bikes to make sure those are locked up as best as you can when you are done using them, as the Agawam Police Department continue their investigation.

