Public forum held in Westfield to address possible water contaminants

For months, Westfield residents have been voicing concerns over possible contaminants in their drinking water.

Tonight, city leaders held a public forum to address those concerns and what they plan to do moving forward.

It’s been a touchy subject here in Westfield. Many residents are worried that the contaminants have affected their health.

A number of people flooded Westfield City Hall tonight to hear what the officials had to say.

For almost a year, residents have been concerned about their tap water. Many have bought expensive filtration systems.

“When the water comes from the faucet it smells like real chlorine,” said Anita Cox.

Last May, just before the drought started, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency alerted the city about two chemicals.

In response, the city took wells 7 and 8 offline.

Both wells are located by the Barnes Air National Guard Base.

“The fact that I was helping my brother raise his baby daughter and feeding her almost exclusively water that had been filtered, but not the right kind of filtered, and then boiled, which concentrated the chemical.”

And residents said they feel uneasy that the water could be linked to health problems.

“Turns out I have chronic myelogenous leukemia and we're pretty healthy people, and to all of a sudden get this-- I'm concerned,” said Cox.

The city addressing these issues said that right now they’re building a water filtration system that when completed, will allow the two off-line wells to be put back into service.

As this project continues, the National Guard will also be testing their base, and environmental protection will be testing private wells that may be contaminated.

Kristen Mello with the group, “Westfield Residents Advocating For Themselves” said she’s happy to hear that something is being done.

“Glad the DEP will start private well sampling because it will give residents peace of mind, or powerful information, and will also characterize the plume of contaminants in the aquafer.”

But also said that she wishes for transparency during this long process.

City officials said that they will hold several public forums in the future, so that they can keep residents in the loop.

