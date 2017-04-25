Easthampton school committee announces action plan against hateful acts

School committee members met tonight, just a day after a student was seen displaying a confederate flag in the parking lot of Easthampton High School.

Some said this is just the latest in a rash of hateful acts at the school.

Nearly 40 students and parents came to tonight's meeting.

The school committee said that they have an action plan in place and are working with the community to get a better understanding of what the climate is like inside the high school.

“It's just very upsetting. It's upsetting to teachers-- the students."

In an agenda item titled "EHS Concerns," the Easthampton school committee talked to a room full of parents and students about how the district is responding to recent acts of hate and racism at the high school.

"Hiding it and not shining light on this. That's where the problem started and it still exists."

On Monday, someone took a picture of an Easthampton student displaying a confederate flag on his truck outside the high school.

"I was really hoping that today, when the student body got into school, the incident would have been addressed. Not who was involved, or how they were punished, but just telling the student body something happened and this is not okay."

Both parents and students said this is just the most recent display of hate within the student body at the high school.

Parents told Western Mass News there have been dozens of incidents of racism at the school.

"It is absolutely unfair and none of us can understand what some kids experience as opposed to others, because we have a racial issue happening."

Superintendent Nancy Follansbee said that earlier this month, the school district met with “Collaborative for Education Services,” a group out of Northampton who met with students about the climate at Easthampton High School, hoping to highlight the racism concerns.

“I am very encouraged with the collaboration we're feeling and these many discussions have really helped us identify the issues we're facing and the work that we have to do."

Follansbee said that there is no quick fix and the school will continue to work with this group to talk with students and teachers to move the district in a positive direction.

"I think these conversations are very valuable in helping us to move forward."

There will be more forums between administration, students, and the collaborative group.

Here are the upcoming dates:

Afterschool Forums for EHS Students:

Thursday April 27 2:05-3:05pm

Tuesday May 2 2:05-3:05pm

Forums for Parents/Guardians of EHS Students:

Friday April 28 6:30-8:00pm

Thursday May 4 6:30-8:00pm

Forum for EHS Faculty and Staff:

Monday May 1 2:15-3:15pm

