Barn on East Brookfield road complete loss after fire

A barn in Brookfield is a complete loss following an early morning fire that also took the lives of several animals.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday at 120 East Brookfield Road.

The Brimfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News that “a few goats and a few ducks” were lost in the fire. There may have also been chickens inside the barn as well that never made it out.

The barn was brand new, firefighters said.

No one was injured during the fire and the cause is under investigation.

East Brookfield Road is open to all traffic the Brimfield Fire Department said.

Western Mass News has a crew in route to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.