Former Agawam police officer accused of stealing money has June court date

The former Agawam police officer accused of stealing thousands from the town's police union has a new court date set for June.

Gary Nardi, 45, of Ludlow, plead not guilty to three counts of larceny earlier this year, in which he was accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Agawam Police Patrolman's Association.

The former officer was the treasurer for the association from 2011 to May 2016.

Authorities allege that Nardi withdrew union money from an ATM, using it to pay for bills. He even wrote personal checks to himself from the union's bank account, authorities said.

Nardi has been ordered by the court to have no contact with three officers in the union. His lawyer is claiming since this is a financial investigation, it could take some time to complete.

Wednesday's pre-trial meeting was not held as originally scheduled at the Hampden County Superior Court.

The Clerk's Office there tells Western Mass News his next court date is set for June 12th for a pre-trial hearing.

