Attorney of inmate speaks out about his client's connection to Hernandez

It has been one week since Aaron Hernandez was found hanging in his jail cell and pronounced dead an hour later.

Now, we're learning more about a jailhouse friend of Hernandez named Kyle Kennedy.

"My client also related to me that he and Aaron Hernandez were close friends and spent a great deal of time together in prison," said Attorney Lawrence Army.

Attorney Army wouldn't disclose the nature of that relationship and that would have to come from Kyle Kennedy.

"My client has informed me that sometime in the near future he personally will discuss the nature and extent of the relationship between himself and Hernandez," Army continued.

It was also revealed that Kennedy and Hernandez requested to be cellmates months before Hernandez hanged himself.

"In September 2016, her requested to be cellmates, the request was originally approved but later terminated by his supervisor at the jail," Army explained.

Attorney Army also noted that one of three suicide notes Hernandez left in his cell before killing himself was addressed to Kennedy and that he wants possession of that letter.

"My client does believe that one of the letters written to him this is coming from knowledge of the relationship they shared and somebody in jail who indicated the letter was for him," Army noted.

That letter remains in the custody of the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Attorney Army also told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that Hernandez told Kennedy he would give him a $47,000 watch, custom made in Las Vegas.

