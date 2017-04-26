Chicopee St. closed due to road resurfacing

A busy road work project is closing Chicopee Street to Grattan Street.
Officer Mike Wilk said the “Y” will be worked on for road resurfacing. That section will be closed off until April 28.
You can find a list of all roads being worked on in Chicopee HERE
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.