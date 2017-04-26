Chicopee St. closed due to road resurfacing - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

TRAFFIC ALERT

Chicopee St. closed due to road resurfacing

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A busy road work project is closing Chicopee Street to Grattan Street.

Officer Mike Wilk said the “Y” will be worked on for road resurfacing. That section will be closed off until April 28.

You can find a list of all roads being worked on in Chicopee HERE

