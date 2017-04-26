Local gym owner identified as victim in fatal Palmer accident

The Hampden District Attorney’s office has released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal accident in Palmer over the weekend.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said 32-year-old Glen Gilmore of Monson was killed on April 22 on Route 67.

Glen Gilmore owned 'Gil's Gym and Racquet Health Club'. He had two locations in Palmer and Ludlow.

A statement was released on the Gym's Facebook page saying they will be closed for Gilmore's wake on Thursday.

Attorney Gulluni expresses his sympathy to Mr. Gilmore’s family and friends during this difficult time.

