750 bags of heroin discovered in teddy bear in Springfield drug raid

A Springfield man has been arrested after authorities say they found hundreds of bags of heroin inside a teddy bear in a child's room at an apartment on Fort Pleasant Street.

Joshua Santiago, 22, is suspected of "narcotics trafficking" and he's been charged in connection the Hampden District Attorney's Office reports.

He was taken into custody early Wednesday morning.

According to representative Jim Leydon, officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Fort Pleasant St. following a "lengthy investigation into the trafficking of heroin" in Springfield.

When officers entered the apartment they allegedly found drugs and a gun.

"Upon entering the residence officials located Santiago in bed with heroin and the firearm located next to him," explained Leydon.

Santiago was arrested by both State Police and Springfield Police.

"...750 bags of heroin were recovered inside a brown teddy located in a child's bedroom," Leydon added.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court.

The investigation was conducted by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force which includes State Police with the DA's Office, the Hampden County Sheriff's Department and the Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee Police Departments.

