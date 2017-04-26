Suspect in weekend police shootout in West Springfield arraigned

A suspect involved in a police shootout in West Springfield over the weekend was arraigned in his hospital bed Wednesday afternoon.



There were not guilty pleas were entered on Jeremy Hollins behalf on several charges including assault and battery and attempted murder.



Hollins is in the hospital after being shot in the leg and shoulder after police said he led them on a chase through West Springfield.



Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said Hollins was pulled over on Memorial Avenue near the Big E for serious motor vehicle infractions.



The report from the District Attorney's Office said Hollins didn't stop and kept driving through the Wentworth Estates Condominiums.



Officers said Hollins used his car as a weapon once they stopped him ramming into cruisers. Two officers were injured; one in the head and the other in the foot when Hollins drove his Lexus over it.



After running from the area, Hollins was found hiding in a stairwell leading to a locked basement at the complex.

He reportedly charged at officers who fired at him in the leg and twice in the shoulder. Police said they found cocaine in his car as well as a gun that Hollins was licensed to carry.

Days later, Hollins had his eyes open as not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf on several charges.

On Wednesday, an agreement was reached on $10,000 cash bail on the condition that he stays away from drugs and alcohol.

In the report from the District Attorney's Office, Hollins is listed as a Fiskdale resident that is a section of Sturbridge.

Western Mass News has reached out to their police department who said that they don’t have any previous records on Hollins.

A dangerousness motion was withdrawn, he is due back in court on June 8.

